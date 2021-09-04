Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 890,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 360,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 308,800 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 382,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 202,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.