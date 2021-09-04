Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBRX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.
NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.