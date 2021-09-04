Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBRX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

