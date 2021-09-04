Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.