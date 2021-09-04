Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,146 shares of company stock worth $2,286,753 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

