FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 4,650 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.