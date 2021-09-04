Fundamental Research Cuts Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

