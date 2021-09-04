FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.96.

TSE:NGT opened at C$74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.23. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$90.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

