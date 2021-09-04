FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

