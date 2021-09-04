Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in CSX were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,030. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.