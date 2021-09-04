Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 3,100,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.