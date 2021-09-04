Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $275.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

