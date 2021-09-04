Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

