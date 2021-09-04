Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $453.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $458.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.89. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.