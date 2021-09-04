Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $500.92

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $500.92 and last traded at $499.37, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $482.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.17.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

