Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

