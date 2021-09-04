Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

