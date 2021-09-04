Gitcoin (GTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.68 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.81 or 0.00023704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $167.68 million and approximately $35.57 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

