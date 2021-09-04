GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $41.61. 3,020,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

