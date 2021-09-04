Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $12.00 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

