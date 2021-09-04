GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $62.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE:GMS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

