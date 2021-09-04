Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,645,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.10. 186,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,162. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12.

