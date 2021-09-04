GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLDG. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a report on Monday, August 30th.

GLDG stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in GoldMining by 34.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GoldMining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoldMining by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

