Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

