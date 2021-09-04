Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Trading Down 0.3%

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.02. Approximately 1,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.11.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

