Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. Hamborner REIT has a 1-year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1-year high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.02.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.