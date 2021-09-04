Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$1.90. Hamilton Thorne shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 12,161 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTL. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.88.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,320.67.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

