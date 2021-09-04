Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.