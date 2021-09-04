Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

