Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,800 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Herc were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $184,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Herc by 267.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

