Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,900 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

