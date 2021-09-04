Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coty were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

