Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $671,000 Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $17,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

