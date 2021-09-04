Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $97.08 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

