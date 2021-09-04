Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.