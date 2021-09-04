Hans Thomas Acquires 161,037 Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Stock

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REE opened at $5.77 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

