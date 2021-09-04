Hans Thomas Acquires 161,037 Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Stock

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REE opened at $5.77 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

