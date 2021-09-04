Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report sales of $118.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $483.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $936.62 million, a P/E ratio of -919.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

