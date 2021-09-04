Harpreet Grewal Sells 732 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEN opened at $277.50 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 645.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $23,603,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

