Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,566 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 249,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,777. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

