Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00013347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.19 million and $1.44 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.56 or 0.07734261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.44 or 0.00424070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.58 or 0.01416446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00137997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00718414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.95 or 0.00606744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00401244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,535,368 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.