Head to Head Review: Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.38% 3.33%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 5.10 -$1.03 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.09

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.