HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $62.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HSTM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. 71,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $956.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 24.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 60.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

