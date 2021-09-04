HeartBout (HB) Price Up 54% Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $241,542.29 and $2,753.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.