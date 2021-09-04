Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

HEINY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 18,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,583. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

