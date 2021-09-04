Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) Insider John Ian Stalker Buys 243,900 Shares of Stock

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) insider John Ian Stalker bought 243,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Shares of HE1 stock opened at GBX 8.97 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £55.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. Helium One Global Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

