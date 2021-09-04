Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,746,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 2,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

