Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post sales of $116.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.13 million and the lowest is $116.70 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $488.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

