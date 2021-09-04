Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month High at $275.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.94 and last traded at $272.66, with a volume of 39865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Get Heska alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Heska by 117.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Heska by 99.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.