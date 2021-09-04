Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

