HighTower Advisors LLC Has $49.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $49,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $297.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.