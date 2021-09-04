HighTower Advisors LLC Has $77.92 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $77,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $937.28 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $899.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $834.75. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

